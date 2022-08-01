Defining Zaitsev’s Rule

Now I have to talk about one of the most important aspects of elimination reactions. I know that you guys thought we were done learning about them, but we're not. There's something else that you guys need to know, And that's how to predict if you have multiple products possible, how to get the major product and the minor products. And this relates to, Zeit says rule so many times in an elimination reactions. What we're gonna find is that there's multiple al canes that are present at the end. Okay, so how do we determine? Are they all made equally or are they made in different ratios? How do we know that? And we use it saves rule to figure that part out. Okay, so whenever you have more than one unique AL Keen as a product, that's when you use site's rule. What does items rules say? Say Well, basically, at this point, you should already know how to tell when a double bond is more stable or less stable, based on the number of our groups that are around it. Okay. And based on that rule, the most stable product is gonna be called my sights of product, okay, And that is based on how many are groups that has around it. So the more our groups it has, the more than the other one. That's the sites of product. Okay, now the one with the less are groups around it or the least stable product is going to be called the Hoffman product. All right, slash just some basic vocabulary that you need to understand before we can even start using this rule.

