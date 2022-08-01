Hofmann product

now. One more thing. It turns out that there's an exception to this rule, because guess what? Organic chemistry always has. One exception, right? So the exception is gonna be unless we're using a bulky base. Okay, bulky bases, remember that They're not very nuclear filic. They're very basic. They're very good at pulling off protons, but they're not very good at donating electrons. So what that means is that ah, bulky base is going to promote the formation of the less substituted kinetic product. What does kinetic mean? It means it's the one of the lowest activation energy. The one that's the easiest to grab, even though it's not stable at the end is going to be the one that is favorite at the end. So let me show you guys how this works. Let's say that here I'm reacting with a bulky based turkey talk side. Okay, so that's my turkey talk side molecule. Notice that it's kind of bulky. It's gotten Oh, and then it's got that Terp Udal group on the side. Let's do the same reaction. I have my green hydrogen here and then I have my red hydrogen here. Okay, so we have the same option to pull, pull the green one and get the less stable product or the red one and get the most stable product. All right, so overall on, we know that if we pull the red proton, we're gonna get the more stable product. But this Turk beauty group is also pretty big. So what that means is that it can either come in here and fight through this metal group and through the leaving group to try to get to that age. Or it could just easily pull off this green one where there's a lot of space. And it turns out that even though the red one is more stable, the turkey talks. That is gonna be such a strong base, and it's gonna be so bulky that it will prefer to take the easy way out. It's gonna prefer to take the less substituted age just because it can get to that one better. Isn't that interesting? So I'm gonna get the same exact products here where I'm going to get in elimination product. That looks like this. Plus, I'm gonna get in elimination product that looks like this. Okay. In fact, the site seven Hoffman hasn't changed either. This is still going to be my sights of product. And this is still gonna be my Hoffman product. Okay, so nothing has changed. The only thing that's changed is that since I'm using a bulky base, I'm actually gonna favor the Hoffman. So that means that my major product will actually be the Hoffman, and my minor product is going to be the sites of, even though the minor product is the one that's more stable. But it's the one that's harder for the turkey talks like to get to, so it's just gonna pick the easiest way possible, all right?

Hide transcripts