Now, the last thing I want to do is I just want to show you guys with an energy diagram that we're going to sketch up really quick what these words mean between thermodynamic and kinetic, because this is gonna come up Maurin Orgel one and or go to. So I just want to show you guys remember that you have an energy diagram. And the way that it works is that you have some kind of, you know, spontaneity here, And you have a reaction coordinate here where? Basically, at the end, I have a double bond, and at the beginning, I have just my alcohol. Hey, lied. Plus the nuclear file. Okay, So what I want to show you guys is that this is a concerted reaction, so it all happens at the same time. Okay, so I'm only gonna have one hump. I'm gonna have one transition state. Remember that you two just has a transition state. The thing is that what it looks like with the kinetic versus a thermal dynamic, um, energies are gonna look like you're gonna be different. So for the thermal dynamic one, I'm gonna start up here at this energy level I'm gonna pass through a pretty big I'm sorry. A pretty big hump in energy. And then I'm gonna gain a lot of energy at the end because my double bond is overall going to save me some energy. Okay, so that's what the elimination products would look like for the first one. Okay. Are you guys following so far? Cool. Now for the second one. What I would find is that my energy levels at the same place at the beginning. Okay, so it's right here. I'm still there's my kinetic pathway, but it turns out that for the kinetic pathway, I'm gonna have a much lower activation energy. But then I'm also gonna have a much lower gain instability. Okay, So what you can tell is that check out the entropy for a second or the spontaneity. Okay, overall, I'm going to gain. I'm sorry. It's supposed to change adult egy. Okay, overall, my product for the red for the sites of product is gonna be overall more stable at the end. I'm going to gain Mawr, delta G or more and free energy by going in that direction than by going in this direction. Is that making sense so far. So basically, the red one is overall more stable in the green. Okay, but what we're also going to notice is that the activation energy off the first one is much higher. And the activation of the second activation energy of the second one is much lower. Okay, so the green is what we would call kinetic control. Kinetic control. Kinetic control basically means that all I'm looking at is the one with lowest activation energy. Okay, I'm saying whichever one is the easiest one to form, that's the one that's gonna be favored. Okay, Whereas thermal dynamic control, I'm just gonna put your thermo is the one that looks at the overall lowest Delta G. The one that changes that get that gets the most free energy at the end. That's the most stable at the end. That's gonna be the one that I favor. Okay? And that's the difference between Zeit seven Hoffman. Basically Zaitsev is thermal dynamic control, where all I care about is the stability of the end product. Okay. Whereas on whereas Hoffmann is gonna be kinetic control, because I'm going to care about is the one that's the easiest to form or the one with lowest activation energy. Is that different? Kind of making sense Now, The reason I'm telling you guys, this is because this is gonna come up later when we talk about other reactions in or go to, there's gonna be Connecticut control and thermal dynamic control. And it's gonna be the same kind of principle where I'm looking at either the stability of the end product or I'm looking at which everyone is just the easiest one to format the beginning. All right, so I hope I didn't confuse you guys here. I just really want you guys to understand the difference between site seven Hoffman and how one is thermal dynamic and one is kinetic. All right, so let's go ahead and do some practice problems based on site. Several

