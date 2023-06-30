Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.) a. CH3Br+HO−→CH3OH+Br− CH3Br+H2O→CH3OH+HBr b. CH3I+HO−→CH3OH+I− CH3Cl+HO−→CH3OH+Cl− c. CH3Br+NH3→CH3N+H3+Br− CH3Br+H2O→CH3OH+HBr

