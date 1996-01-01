3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
Problem 18.21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
At the end of a reduction (Section 19.8.1), there was found to be a small amount of unreacted amide along with the amine product dissolved in diethyl ether. How might you remove the amine from the ether?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos