Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsCalculating Radical Yields
Problem 12b
When 2-methylpropane is monochlorinated in the presence of light at room temperature, 36% of the product is 2-chloro-2-methylpropane and 64% is 1-chloro-2-methylpropane. From these data, calculate how much easier it is to remove a hydrogen atom from a tertiary carbon than from a primary carbon under these conditions.

