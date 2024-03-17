11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
1:48 minutes
Problem 12-35
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The deuterium kinetic isotope effect for the halogenation of an alkane is defined in the following equation, where X･ = Cl･ or Br･
<IMAGE>
Predict whether chlorination or bromination would have a greater deuterium kinetic isotope effect.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos