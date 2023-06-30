Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsCalculating Radical Yields
Problem 4
The chlorination of pentane gives a mixture of three monochlorinated products. b. Predict the ratios in which these monochlorination products will be formed, remembering that a chlorine atom abstracts a secondary hydrogen about 4.5 times as fast as it abstracts a primary hydrogen.

