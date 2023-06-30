At 600 °C, the ratio of the relative rates of formation of a tertiary, a secondary, and a primary radical by a chlorine radical is 2.6 : 2.1 : 1. Explain the change in the degree of regioselectivity compared to what was found in Problem 44.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Radical selectivity:Alcoholics Anonymous Version with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt