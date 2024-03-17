10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
Problem 6-10
Answer the following questions about the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene:
a. How many transition states are there?
b. How many intermediates are there?
c. Which step in the forward direction has the smallest rate constant?
