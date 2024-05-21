10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
Problem 8-5
Propose a mechanism to show how 3,3-dimethylbut-1-ene reacts with dilute aqueous H2SO4 to give 2,3-dimethylbutan-2-ol and a small amount of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.
HINT: When predicting products for electrophilic additions, first draw the structure of the carbocation (or other intermediate) that results from electrophilic attack.
