Propose a mechanism to show how 3,3-dimethylbut-1-ene reacts with dilute aqueous H2SO4 to give 2,3-dimethylbutan-2-ol and a small amount of 2,3-dimethylbut-2-ene.





HINT: When predicting products for electrophilic additions, first draw the structure of the carbocation (or other intermediate) that results from electrophilic attack.