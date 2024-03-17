10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
Problem 8.65
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) Cyclooctene is one of the smaller rings that can form a trans alkene. Would you expect cis-cyclooctene or trans-cyclooctene to react more quickly in an acid-catalyzed hydration reaction?
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
trans-cyclooctene cis-cyclooctene
