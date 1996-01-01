10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
Problem 13b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) LOOKING BACK The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below. [We studied this reaction in Chapter 8.] (c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at low temperatures?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
30
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General properties of acid-catalyzed hydration. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice