Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Extraction involves the separation of a solid from a solution mixture by selective precipitation.
Extraction
A separatory funnel is the commonly used instrument for extraction. In it, two liquid layers are used for the selective precipitation of a solid from the liquid phase based on difference in density and solubility.
The most common form of an extraction is an acid-base extraction, which uses the different acidities of compounds to selectively precipitate one compound over another.
Acid-Base Extraction