Thermodynamics is the branch of physical science concerned with heat and its transformations to and from other forms of energy. 

A reaction that requires no outside energy source is classified as a natural process and is spontaneous. 

A reaction that requires a continuous energy source to happen is classified as an unnatural process and is nonspontaneous. 

Which of the following statements is/are true?

a) The rusting of iron by oxygen is a non-spontaneous reaction.

b) The addition of a catalyst to a reaction increases spontaneity.

c) The movement of heat from a cold object to a hot object is a non-spontaneous reaction.

d) The diffusion of perfume molecules from one side of a room to the other is a non-spontaneous reaction.

e) None of the above. 

