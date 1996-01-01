Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Molecular Compounds

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)

Lewis Dot Structure Exceptions happen when the central element violates the Octet Rule.

Lewis Dot Structure Exceptions

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 1

Group 2A and 3A elements have incomplete octets. Group 5A-8A elements can have expanded octets.

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Example 1

Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:SOCl2

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 2

Radical compounds always have an odd number of total valence electrons.

Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Example 2

Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the radical hydroxide, OH.

Draw the Lewis Dot Structure for POCl3

Metalloids can sometimes adopt the bonding preferences of similar nonmetals. Based on your knowledge of expanded octets, draw the Lewis Dot Structure for the following ion, SiF62–.

