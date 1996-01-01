Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
The Density of geometric objects generally includes spheres, cubes and cylinders.
Density of Geometric Objects Concept
Density of Geometric Objects Example
A copper wire (density = 8.96 g/cm3) has a diameter of 0.32 mm. If a sample of this copper wire has a mass of 21.7 g, how long is the wire?
If the density of a certain spherical atomic nucleus is 1.0 x 1014 g/cm3 and its mass is 3.5 x 10-23 g, what is the radius in angstroms? (Å= 10−10 m)