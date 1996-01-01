Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Electron Geometry is the simplest system for geometric shapes.
Electron Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1
The electron geometry of a compound treats surrounding elements and lone pairs on the central element as the same.
Electron Geometry (Simplified) Example 1
Determine the electron geometry for the carbon disulfide molecule, CS2.
Electron Geometry (Simplified) Example 2
Determine the number of electron groups for the following cation:AsBr2+.
Determine the electron geometry of the nitrogen atom within methylamine, CH3NH2.