before we start naming acids, let's first talk about what exactly is an acid Now? An acid is usually a Covalin compound, beginning with a hydrogen ion. So hydrogen ion in this case is H plus. And another name for this hydrogen ion is called the hydro knee. Emma, I on not going back to Kobe on what exactly is meant by Covalin compound? Well, a co violent compound is a compound that contains Onley. Non metals bonded together. Now, if you don't remember who the non metals are, make sure you go back and take a look at my videos on the periodic table and the classifications off the elements that why within it, if we take a look here, some common types of acids, all of them are covalin because all of them possess non metals together. And since they're all co violent, we also see next that they all begin with hydrogen that tells us that they all represent acids. So hcl h n l to h two s 04 We see that some of them are pretty simple, like HCL, and some of them are pretty complicated, like h three people. Four, we'll talk about the different types of acids later on and the rules associated with naming them. Now, remember, we said that they usually begin with the hydrogen ion usually does not mean always. And with chemistry, you're gonna see that exceptions do pop up here and there. Ah, good exception to this is acetic acid. Now acetic acid could be drawn to different ways. The first way goes along with the definition we have. It starts with the hydrogen, and it's Covalin because it only has non metals. But another way to write acetic acid is ch three C O. H. In this case, the hydrogen ion is actually written in the back. Okay, so this is an exception to our definition where this is still an acid, but it doesn't begin with the hydrogen ion. Now that we know the basic structure of an acid, let's move on to some videos and let's tackle the different types of assets that exist, and the ways of naming them

Hide transcripts