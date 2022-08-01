Electron Arrangements Concept 1

the electron arrangement of an atom gives a number of electrons in each energy level. Now recall as the value of an increases than both. The size and energy level of an atomic orbital will also increase. And we're going to say, as we increase the energy levels, the number of electrons within a given orbital will also increase. So for example, if we have electrons in shells two and 55 is a higher energy levels, so we expected to have more electrons than an energy level of two. Now the energy level shell numbers of an atom can be tied to the period or rows of the periodic table. So these are things that we've examined before when it comes to the atom itself. But now we're going to apply them to electronic arrangements. So now click on the next video and let's take a look at an example question.

