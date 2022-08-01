Kinetic Molecular Theory Example 1

here. The example. Question says which conditions of pressure and temperature make for the most ideal gas. All right, so we just learned that ideal gasses are imaginary. But remember, if they did exist, how would they behave? Well, remember, we just said that an ideal gas acts as though it is alone inside of a container. So think about the conditions that foster this whole thing of being isolated being by yourself. So remember pressure. Think of it. Is this piston and outside pressure could push down on it. And here we have gas molecules and each one is far enough that they imagine themselves being alone. So think about it. Do we want pressure to be high or low? If pressure is high, this piston will get pushed down. And if that pushed piston got pushed down, the volume will get smaller. That would cause these gas molecules to come closer together, which they don't want. They wanna act as though they are alone. So we don't want high pressure. We want low pressure. So a is out next temperature. So let's just not worry about pressure. Now let's look a temperature. And here is my ugly flame. that I drew. Think about it when I'm adding he to a container. What happens to the volume? Remember, when we add heat to container, it will cause the volume to increase. We know this because of Charles law. With bigger volume, gasses can spread out be by themselves because there's nothing around them. So we want the temperature to be high, so we want low pressure, high temperature. This will foster a larger volume inside the container and allow these gasses to behave as though they are by themselves an independent of one another. So just remember, if you have a bit of trouble with this, just remember an ideal gas laws. Imaginary. It wants to be alone. Remembering the chemistry gas laws of Boyle's law, Charles Law of the Goggles Law also helps with our understanding on what helps to make a larger volume inside the container so these gasses could be by themselves

