Calculating Molar Mass

not Moeller. Mass is a physical property that represents the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance we're gonna say. The S I unit for Mass is kilograms and the S I unit for the amount of a substance is moles. But more mass is generally shown as being in units off grams per mole. Remember, when we see our shaded purple boxes, that means that's a definition or some type of formula you need to memorize. In this case, you need to memorize the molar mass formula. Moeller mass itself equals grams per mole. And what you also need to realize is that Mueller Mass is just one term that can talk about this relationship of grams per mole. Besides Moeller, Mass, you might also here refer to ass mult Mueller wait. Molecular weight or molecular mass. So just remember all of these air talking about the same thing. They're all referring to the relationship off grams per mole, the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance

