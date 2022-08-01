Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids Example 1

identify the ionic solid from the following options. All right, so remember, an ionic solid is an ionic compound. Ionic compounds are composed of a positive ion connected to a negative ion deposit. Vine is usually a metal or the ammonium ion, and the negative ion is just non metals. If we look at all the options, the only one that fits this description would have to be options. See where we have aluminum, which is a metal connected to florins, which are non metals. So option C. Is the correct choice.

