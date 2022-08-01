Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsSI Units (Simplified)

SI Units (Simplified) Example 1

Jules Bruno
56
Was this helpful?
Which of the following values is given with S. I. Units. So here we have 1.25 times 10 to the fourth minutes, 6.82 times tension negative three mg, 25.6 degrees Celsius and one oh 1.3 seconds. Alright, so minutes is a unit of time. We know S. I unit for time is seconds, not minutes. Next milligrams is our units for mass, but we know kilograms is the S. I units for mass, Celsius units for temperature, but we know temperatures should be in Calvin when we're dealing with S. I units here, out of all our options, option D is the correct choice. Seconds is an S. I. Base unit.
02:19
SI Units (Simplified) Concept 1
Jules Bruno
38
1
00:42
SI Units (Simplified) Example 1
Jules Bruno
56
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.