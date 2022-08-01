SI Units (Simplified) Example 1

Which of the following values is given with S. I. Units. So here we have 1.25 times 10 to the fourth minutes, 6.82 times tension negative three mg, 25.6 degrees Celsius and one oh 1.3 seconds. Alright, so minutes is a unit of time. We know S. I unit for time is seconds, not minutes. Next milligrams is our units for mass, but we know kilograms is the S. I units for mass, Celsius units for temperature, but we know temperatures should be in Calvin when we're dealing with S. I units here, out of all our options, option D is the correct choice. Seconds is an S. I. Base unit.

Hide transcripts