Solutions Example 1

here, it says. If 10 g of sodium chloride is dissolved in 500 miles of water, identify the salute and the solvent. Remember, the Sol Ute is a smaller portion of our solution. It's the quantity that's lower in amount. So here we're going to say that our salute within this question would have to be the 10 g of sodium chloride. And then here the solvent is the larger portion that does the dissolving. The larger portion here is the water, so water here would be are solvent. So within this question are saw yet again. It's sodium chloride and are solvent is water. Together they form our solution.

