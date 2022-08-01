Osmolarity Example 1

in this example question, it says, calculate the molar ity of chloride ions when dissolving 58.1 g of aluminum chloride in enough water to make 500 MLS of solution. All right, even though they don't directly say it, they want you to calculate the molar ity of ions. So they want you to find Ionic polarity or Osma Larry E. Here polarity will equal the moles off chloride ions divided by leaders off solution. We already have the volume of our solution. We just have to change the 500 mL into leaders. So remember, one Millie is 10 to the negative three leaders, so that comes out 2.500 leaders. So now we have 0.500 leaders here on the bottom, and we have to find moles of chloride ions. So we're gonna take the 58.1 g of aluminum chloride, and we're gonna convert those grams of aluminum chloride in tow. Moles of aluminum chloride, One mole of aluminum chloride. What is the mass of it? Well, we look on the periodic table. It's composed of one aluminum and three chlorine. According to the periodic table, the atomic mass of aluminum is 26.98 g and that of chlorine is 35.45 g. Multiply these numbers and when we add them together we get 1 33. g. That represents the mass of aluminum chloride. So grams of aluminum Plowright cancel out. Then we're gonna convert moles of aluminum chloride. So one mole of aluminum chloride has within the Formula three. Clarence. So that would be three moles off chloride ions. So when we multiply everything on top, divide by what's on the bottom. We get 1.3073 moles of chloride ion, take those moles, plug him up Here Come. And then when we divide, we get 2.6 one mole aren t And that would be the morality of our chloride ions. Now, with our within our choices here, this has three sick fix here. This has only one Sig Figs. But here we're just gonna say 2.61 Mueller because just saying three Mueller I feel is too much of a rounding decision. So we're gonna say 2.61 is the molar ity of our chloride

Hide transcripts