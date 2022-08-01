Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Example 2

here. It says to identify the major type of inter molecular force between the particles of each of the following. So first we're starting out with them too, And to his two nitrogen bonded together. And if we're assuming we're in a container filled with into and they're all into, they're all going to be non polar because they're the same exact element bonded to each other. They share electrons equally imperfectly with one another because they're non polar. Their major force is London dispersion A. K. A. Dispersion forces A cave annuals forces. The next one. Ch 30 H. The important thing here is that we have in oh here and right next to it is an H. When you have hydrogen connected to F. O. Or N. It is hydrogen bonding the next one, CH three cl If we were to draw on this, we have carbon in the center Connected to three hydrogen and then connected to a chlorine. For those of you remember my videos on molecular polarity, we would know that this is not a perfect shape. A perfect shape would mean that all the surrounding elements are the same but they're not three are hydrogen and one's a chlorine because it's not a perfect shape. It is a polar molecule, it's a polar Covalin molecule. So it's major force is dipole dipole, Okay. And then finally we have K. C. L. Which is an ionic compound And we just said that the CH308 which is called Methanol, you don't need to know the name, that's what it's called. We just said that it had hydrogen bonding which is a polar force. So you have an ionic compound with a polar compound. So this would be ion disciple. So remember to be able to successfully identify all the inter molecular forces. It's going to require to remember some of our earlier topics when it comes to molecular molecular polarity, when it comes to dipole moments. So if you haven't watched those videos or it's been a while, I suggest you go back and take a look because knowing the polarity of these compounds is sometimes key to determine the correct inter molecular force.

