Naming Monoatomic Anions Concept 1

So the systematic name for an ions represents a naming method where a nonmetal and ion so it possesses a negative charge, keeps its base name but has its ending change to ID. Now the base name is just the beginning of the non metals name that is unchanged. So here we have a list of our common non metals on the periodic table. So here we're gonna talk about each other based names. So for hydrogen the beginning of its name is its base name. So it's hydra. Okay for more on its bore for carbon, it's carb for silicon, it's cilic for nitrogen, it's night try phosphorus. It's foss fuck, oxygen is ox, sulfur is self. Uh huh. Selenium is Silin tal Erie um is tower flooring, his floor. Chlorine is chlor bro, ming is broom and then iodine is I owed. Okay so each of these represent the beginning of their name or their face name. So just keep this in mind we're going to have to know the base name of these non metals in order to name their an ion form. The form that possesses a negative charge.

Hide transcripts