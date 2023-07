provide the name for the following an ion we have S. E two minus, so S. He represents selenium. Remember to name in an ion. We're going to use its base name, which is the beginning of its name, which is selling. And then remember in it's an ion form, its negative form, we just add ID to the end of its base name. So this would be called our cell inside ion. So here that means that option C. Is the correct choice. S. E to minus represents cell inside.

