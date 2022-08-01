Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Example 1

here for this example. It says which of the following atoms has the largest atomic radius. So we have potassium rubidium Gayatri. Um Now remember we said that the transition metals are hard to predict. So we can ignore this one, calcium and strontium. All right. So I've highlighted the four that we're looking at. And remember we have the numbers here. So it's a little bit of cheating. But what's the general trend? As we start heading towards the top right quarter, we get larger and we get smaller in terms of the atomic radius. We get smaller in terms of atomic radius as we head towards the top right. But you're not looking for the smallest atomic radius. We're looking for the largest. So it's the opposite trend of that. Well, as we head towards the bottom left, we expect our atomic radius to get bigger. So of course we have the numbers here. But remembering the general trends if you don't have the numbers is important. And we know that rubidium is most to the left, and it's for this down. So that's why it has the highest atomic radius out of the four. So here, this would meet, make option B the correct choice.

