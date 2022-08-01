Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Concept 2

as I stated before, as a move from left to right across a period and as we move up a group are atomic radius will decrease here. I've reimagined the periodic table to show how the atomic radius changes as I move across it Here, we have hydrogen and its average atomic radius is km. And we can see as we go from hydrogen to helium, the number drops. If we go to road to we have lithium, which is 152 p km. And as we go from left to right, we can also see for the most part the atomic radius will decrease. Now of course with chemistry, there are exceptions. A lot of these exceptions happen with the transition metal, we're gonna say the erase the electron arrangement for transition metals makes their patterns less predictable. So we just don't include them. Now you don't have to memorize these numbers at all for each of the elements. All you need to remember is the general trend. And the general trend is, as we head towards the top right corner of the periodic table, we expect the atomic radius overall to decrease. So just keep that in mind when you're looking at atomic radius.

Hide transcripts