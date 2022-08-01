Buffers Concept 2

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at what are the different ways to create a buffer? All right, we know what a buffer is. A buffer is made up of a weak acid and conjugate base or a conjugate acid and a weak base. So that's what a buffer is. But there are three ways to make a buffer. It's gonna be important that you guys recognize these three ways. Now we're gonna say the first way is obvious. Ah, buffer is made up of a weak acid and it's consequent base. So one way to make a buffer is just mixing those two things together. So we're gonna say, mixing a weak acid and its conjugate base. So, for example, what we need to realize here is that we're gonna say in this case, Ah, good buffer, an ideal buffer. So ideal buffer means that this is the best type of buffer. An ideal buffer is when our weak acid equals r conjugate base there the same amount. So let's say we have 0.1 Mueller HF and 0.1 Moeller and A F, and we should realize that the numbers could be different for them, but they work best when they're the same. We're gonna say this has to do with our buffer range. What you should realize here, a good buffer has to fall within the range of 10 to or 1 to 10. Okay. So what do I mean by that? I mean this. So 10 toe one that means are weak. Acid at most could only be 10 times more than my conjugate base. If it falls without that outside that range, it'll be a bad buffer. Okay, so good buffers between 10 toe attend to one ratio or 1 to 10 ratio. And the 1 to 10 now, the weak acid is one, and the conjugate base is 10 times that. Okay, So, again, this is the buffer range. Ah, good. Buffer falls within this range. If it falls outside that range, it'll still be a buffer. It'll just be a very bad buffer. And remember, an ideal buffer is the best buffer. That's when both are the same. Now, connected to this also is another topic which is called our buffer capacity. Now we're gonna say buffer capacity. All it means is the more concentrated my weak acid and conjugate base, the better my buffer. And this makes sense because remember, what is a buffer doing? It's trying to neutralize the strong acid in the strong base that you add to them, and they can't do their job effectively if there's a little bit off them. So to fight such strong acids and strong bases, you need a lot of weak acid and a lot of conjugate base. The more the better, the more they can better defend themselves. So here we're gonna say, this is good because they're both the same number. But this is better because it's more concentrated. So this has a better buffer capacity. Oops. Okay, so buffer capacity, the more concentrated the better. Now, if we go back to this ideal buffer, we're gonna say that's when they both equal each other. We're gonna say that this is found at our half equivalents point when we reached the half equivalents point. That's when we have an ideal buffer. We'll talk more detail on that when we get to titrate Asian graphs. When we get to the Thai tray shin graphs of buffers, we'll take a close look and see what do I mean by the half equivalents point. And why is this an ideal buffer? So just for right now, write a little note on that and ideal buffers when they're both equal. This happens at the half equivalents point. So remember the difference between buffer capacity and buffer range, uh, the best buffers when they're both equal in amount. The buffer rain says there could be a 10 to 1 ratio. Once it's outside that 10 to 1 ratio. The buffer is still a buffer, but it's gonna be a bad buffer. It'll get destroyed very quickly by a strong acid or base that we add.

