Ka and Kb Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at the acid and base Constance. So as you guys can know from looking at the rules for identifying compounds as either acids or bases, you should realize that there's a lot more weak species out there than there are strong ones we need to realize is thes week. Species have constants associated with them, so we're gonna say here, consider a week mono product H a acid mono product just means it has one h positive. And here we're looking at how it ionized is in water. So basically, H is the acid, so it's gonna give away in H positive to the water. The water accepts the h positive. So that's how it becomes H 30 plus the acid loses an h positive, and that's how it becomes a minus. Now what we're gonna say here the equilibrium expression equals products overreact. It's remember, we've talked about the equilibrium expression before it looks at all phases of matter, except for liquids and solids, so liquids and solids will not be included. And here we have a liquid. So we're gonna ignore it when we do the equilibrium expression. So it's simply gonna become a minus times H 30 plus over H A

