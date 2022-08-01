Electronic Structure: Subshells Concept 1

Now the shell of an atom can be further divided into sub shells, also known as sub levels, with each one assigned a variable letter. All right. So we have our shell numbers 123 and four were going to say here that are sub shells that can be linked to these is if it is one then the sub shell letter that is possible is S If n equals two, then possible values are S&P F. N equals three. Then possible values are S. P. D. And if N equals four and the possible variables that are possible. The possible barriers that exist are S. P. D. And F. So realizes that end value increases. The variables involved. The variable letter involved increases here. We're not going to go past the variable of F. So if we did N equals five, we'd still be dealing with S P D and F at that point. Okay, so just remember these are your four variable letters that are possible tied to the shell number of an

