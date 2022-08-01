Electronic Structure: Subshells Example 1

What are the possible values for N and sub shell letter for an electron found in the third energy level and D sub level. All right. So we're going to say here that if you are a third energy level or third shell number, that means you're N equals three. So, automatically A is out and see us out. The answer is either be or deep. Next. It tells me that I'm dealing with a. D sub level. Well, remember a sub level, A sub shell, they're the same thing. So it's telling me the variable for the sub level and therefore the sub shell may be the same. So the subject letter would still be deep. That means that my answer has to be option B. So that would be the correct answer out of all the choices that are given.

