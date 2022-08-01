Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Example 1

here. It says we need to draw the lewis dot structure for the silicon petra bromide molecule which is S. I. B. R. Four. To do that, we're gonna take a look at the following rules. Right? So step one says that we need to determine the total number of valence electrons of the structure. Now recall the total number of valence electrons equals the group number of the element. So here we have silicon which is in group four a. And there's one of it. Okay. And then here we're going to say we have bro means bro means our in group seven a. So there's seven valence electrons each and there's four of them. So 20-plus 4 gives me 32 total valence electrons within the structure. All right, step to we're going to place the least electro negative element in the center and connect all elements with single bonds. All right. So we're gonna say silicon is less electro negative than bro me. So we're gonna connect silicon to the four bro meets Yeah, okay, okay, okay. Now remember silicon group for it? So, it contributes four valence electrons here. And remember each single bond has in it to valence electrons. So here goes the other electron on the other end. All right. To do this. Remember, we're gonna follow the bonding preferences guide to determine adam connectivity. We know this makes sense because silicon is in group four A elements in Before. I want to make four bonds Step three. We're gonna add electrons to all surrounding elements Until they have eight electrons which referred to as the Octet rule. But remember we also have the duet rule when it comes to hydrogen, hydrogen only wants to valence electrons around it because doing so gets the same configuration as helium. Right now, we're going to add all the electrons that we can. So we've already used eight electrons. All right. So that means that we have what? 24 electrons remaining? So 2468 12 14 16 2022 24. So we've used all 24 meeting electrons that we have zero left. So step forward, you don't have to do. Step four says we place any remaining electrons on the central atom. In this case we don't have any electrons remaining. And this would be our structure. We have silicon making four bonds. It would have zero lone pairs on it. Each bro, ming is making a single bond and each one has three lone pairs on it. So this would be the structure for our silicon tetro bromide molecule.

