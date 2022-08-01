Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMolecular CompoundsLewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Jules Bruno
42
Was this helpful?
Now lewis dot structures are structural representations of elements that use valence electrons to form their covalin bonds. Now we're going to say that there are many possible lewis dot structures that exist, but there are rules to draw the best structure. We're going to say, recall elements form bonds in order to gain electrons and become like the nearest noble gas. So when we're drawing these lewis dot structures, we're going to go through a series of rules that help us to illustrate the best connections for those particular lewis dot structures a k a molecular compounds.
00:37
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1
Jules Bruno
42
02:49
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Example 1
Jules Bruno
30
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.