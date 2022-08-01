Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

Now lewis dot structures are structural representations of elements that use valence electrons to form their covalin bonds. Now we're going to say that there are many possible lewis dot structures that exist, but there are rules to draw the best structure. We're going to say, recall elements form bonds in order to gain electrons and become like the nearest noble gas. So when we're drawing these lewis dot structures, we're going to go through a series of rules that help us to illustrate the best connections for those particular lewis dot structures a k a molecular compounds.

Hide transcripts