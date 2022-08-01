The Atom (Simplified) Concept 1

the atom represents the smallest part of an element and is the basic fundamental unit in chemistry. Now it is comprised of four major parts. The first part is the nucleus. It serves as the center of an atom that possesses two subatomic particles of neutrons and protons. Here we have an image of the atom below. We're going to say here that this orange band represents the nucleus inside of it. We have these red and blue balls which represent our neutrons and protons, respectively. Now the neutrons. These are the subatomic particles that carry no charge and are found within the nucleus. The protons are the subatomic particles that carry a positive charge and are also found within the nucleus. Outside of the nucleus. We have our electrons, the electrons are the subatomic particles that carry a negative charge and they spin around the nucleus. So these electrons here are rotating around the nucleus itself. Now, what you need to realize here is that this image of the atom is not drawn to scale the electron cloud, which is where we find the electrons is about 1000 or actually 1000, 1 million times larger than the nucleus. So in actuality the nucleus would be this little dot and the atom would be this entire thing. The nucleus would be incredibly incredibly small when compared to the entire volume of the atom itself. So just keep that in mind. Although the nucleus contains two subatomic particles in itself is very, very small.

