The Atom (Simplified) Example 2

So if we take a look at this example question, it says which the following statements is false. So we're looking to see what is not true. A. The nucleus is composed of protons and neutrons. Well, we know that's true. We've talked about that in the very beginning. The the nucleus has protons and neutrons, and spinning around the nucleus are the electrons. So this is true when the nuclear force is less than the electrostatic force than the nucleus will not remain intact. All right, so let's go up above. We said that the nuclear force hold it together. The electrostatic force tries to pull it apart. We said that the nucleus will be held together as long as the nuclear force is greater than the electrostatic force. But what happens if that's not true? Well, if your nuclear forces less than your electrostatic force, it makes sense that the nucleus would not be held together. So this is also true, right? Because we're saying the opposite of what we set up here. The nucleus has an overall neutral charge. Well, the nucleus houses what positive protons and neutral neutrons. So I'm just doing shorthand. Proton P has a positive charge Neutrons and has no charge. Usually we denote that with a zero or circle here to show that it has no charge. Think about it. We have positive charges on Lee within the nucleus. There is no other charges within it. So the nucleus overall should have a positive charge, not a neutral charge. So this is false. And then d when the nuclear forces greater than the electrostatic force, then the nucleus will remain intact. Well, that's exactly what we set up above. If your nuclear forces greater than your electrostatic force, then the nucleus is stable and will be held together. So just remember, when it comes to the nucleus, we have these two forces that air opposing one another trying to be the primary force. And this can either lead to the stability of the nucleus or have it fall apart.

Hide transcripts