Naming Binary Molecular Compounds Concept 1

now binary molecular compounds are molecular compounds that contain two different elements together. These elements being non metals. So example, we have water and we have uh nitrogen with oxygen. So here we have hydrogen with oxygen, that's two different elements together. Here we have nitrogen with oxygen. Again, two different non metals together. Now we're going to say that these molecular compounds utilize numerical prefixes and that's because these numerical prefixes are always required because these compounds can combine in different proportions. Now with numerical prefixes, we have mono, which is one die, which is to try, which is three tetra, which is four Penta, which is five Heh CSA is six, Hector is seven. Octa is eight known, a little weird sounding is nine and then of course deca is 10. So just remember when we talk about binary molecular compounds that's calm molecular compounds, Covalin compounds that contain two different non metals together.
