Naming Binary Molecular Compounds Concept 2

So when it comes to naming binary molecular compounds, these are the rules you need to keep in mind. So step one, we're going to say the first non metal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for mono. So it doesn't ever use Montana. The second nonmetal keeps its base name, uses any numerical prefix and has its ending change to ID. So I. D. And we're gonna say when naming it, the letter A. Of the numerical prefix is next to a letter oh we can just drop the letter A. So for example, we say tetra oxide meaning we have four oxygen's within our molecular compound. We're going to stay here and or next to each other and we're gonna do what it says, we're going to drop the letter A. So tetra oxide would become to track side. So keep these steps or rules in mind when naming any type of binary molecular compound.

