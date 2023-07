The initial responders of Chernobyl nuclear disaster were exposed to SVS of radiation, convert this value to R E. M. All right. So what all we gotta do here is use the conversion factor and realize 23 SV. The conversion factor is That for every one SV we have 100 r e M. S. So when we do that, SPS cancel out and we'll be off with r E. M. At the end. This comes out to 2300 r E. M. As the new units for radiation.

