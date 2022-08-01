Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds Concept 1

here are going to say that Adams form multiple bonds. When valence electrons are not enough to satisfy octet. We're talking about the octet rule when element ideally wants to have eight electrons around it. So it can help to fulfill the same type of electron arrangement as a noble gas. So here, if we take a look, we have nitrogen shown with a single bond between the two nitrogen or a triple bond between them. Looking at the differences, we can say here that each nitrogen in the first structure, we have a total of 10 valence electrons being used. Remember a single bond has two electrons in it. So that B 2468 10, we have 10 valence electrons but you run into an issue. Both nitrogen have an incomplete octet. Remember when we have a covenant bond we're sharing the electrons within that co valent bond with each other. So the nitrogen on the left has 246 electrons around it. And the same thing can be said with the nitrogen on the right, it has two, electrons around it. It's not fulfilling its octet rule. To deal with this, it's better to create a triple bond between the two nitrogen. So they still have 10 valence electrons because we have 10. And this is the better way of drawing it because each nitrogen has to 4, 6, 8 electrons around him. So just remember sometimes we'll have to create multiple bonds, double bonds, possibly triple bonds in order to fulfill the octet rule for any given adam. Now, remember, hydrogen doesn't fit here, hydrogen does not follow the octet rule. It follows the duet rule where it only wants to have two electrons around it so they can resemble helium.

