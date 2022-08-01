Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds Example 1

Here we need to draw the lewis. for formaldehyde molecule which is CH 20. We're gonna start out with step one which says to determine the total number of valence electrons of the structure. So hydrogen, carbon, oxygen. So carbons in group for a there's one of it. So that's four valence electrons. We have a hydrogen or two hydrogen, each one's in group 18 So that's two valence electrons And then we have oxygen which is in group six a and there's one of it. So that's six valence electrons. That comes out as a total of 12 valence electrons because remember group number equals the number of valence electrons. Next, we're gonna place the least electro negative element in the center and connect all elements with single bonds. To do this. We're gonna follow. Our bonding preference is going to determine adam connectivity. Now remember hydrogen cannot go in the center. So next up would be carbon here to deal with symmetry and just doing single bond with the hydrogen is on both sides. And then oxygen up here. Next we're gonna add electrons to all surrounding elements until they have eight electrons. Because we're talking about the octet rule except for hydrogen. Which follows a duet rule. It only wants to valence electrons around it. Okay, so let's do that. We're gonna add electron. So 123456 And remember in covina bomb was sharing electrons. So that's eight. All right. How many electrons have we use? That's eight there, 10 12. We've used all 12 of our electron. So we have none left now. Place any remaining electrons of the central atom, which we cannot because there's no more. Now, if any elements don't have 8, 10 electrons add double or triple bonds between them. All right. So, this carbon here only has 246 electrons around it. Remember the bonding preferences of carbon is that carbon wants to make four bonds, oxygen ideally wants to make two bonds. So for them to do that, what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna take one of these lone pairs here and then just bring it down to help make a double bond. And by doing that, I'm still using the 12 electrons that I have total. But carbon is being satisfied by making four bonds, and so is oxygen. So this would be the formula for the formaldehyde molecule. Carbon is single bonded to both hydrogen double bonded to the oxygen. Oxygen itself has two lone pairs. So this would be the correct structure for formaldehyde.

