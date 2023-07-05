Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride.
C7H6O3 (salicylic acid) + C4H6O3 (acetic anhydride) → C9H8O4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C2H4O2 (acetic acid)
Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
138
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Limiting Reagent with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno