Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesLimiting Reagent
2:59 minutes
Problem 65
Textbook Question

Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride. C7H6O3 (salicylic acid) + C4H6O3 (acetic anhydride) → C9H8O4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C2H4O2 (acetic acid) Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
138
Was this helpful?
1:30m

Watch next

Master Limiting Reagent with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:30
Limiting Reagent
Jules Bruno
799
3
01:34
Limiting Reagent
Jules Bruno
542
2
07:59
Limiting Reagent Example 1
Jules Bruno
972
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.