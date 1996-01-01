(••) For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (i) H₂ , Pd/C; (ii) H₂, Pd/C, Pb(OAc)₂ , CaCO₃ (Lindlar’s catalyst); (iii) Na⁰ , NH₃ (liquid), ―33°C ; (iv) HBr (1 equiv.); (v) HCl (2 equiv.); (vi) H₂SO₄, HgSO₄, H₂O (vii) 1. BH₃ 2. H₂O₂, NaOH; (viii) Cl₂ (1 equiv.); and (ix) Br₂ (2 equiv.). If you expect two products, show both.





(f) <IMAGE>