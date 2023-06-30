Each of these four structures has molecular formula C4H8O2. Match the structure with its characteristic proton NMR signals. (Not all of the signals are listed in each case.)
(a) sharp 1H singlet at d 8.0 and 2H triplet at d 4.0
(b) sharp 3H singlet at d 2.0 and 2H quartet at d 4.1
(c) sharp 3H singlet at d 3.7 and 2H quartet at d 2.3
(d) broad 1H singlet at d 11.5 and 2H triplet at d 2.3
