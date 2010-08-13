2. Atoms & Elements
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist in a parallel universe performs the Millikan oil-drop experiment. The unit of charge in that universe is gallic (ga). He obtained the following data for 3 oil droplets (X, Y and Z):
X 6.88×10–12 ga
Y 13.8×10–11 ga
Z 2.06×10–11 ga
Calculate how many gallics are there in 1 coulomb?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.2×107 ga/C
B
4.3×107 ga/C
C
5.6×107 ga/C
D
4.3×106 ga/C