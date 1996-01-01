The Ideal Gas Law: Density Practice Problems

Ammonia has hydrogen bonding among its molecules due to the high electronegativity of nitrogen. Due to the attractive forces, ammonia can be easily liquified.

A. How many moles of ammonia can a 15.0 L cylinder hold at 1.25 atm and 30 °C?

B. If liquid ammonia has a density of 0.682 g/mL, how many moles of it could the same cylinder hold?

C. Determine the ratio of the number of moles of liquid to the number of moles of gas contained in the same cylinder.