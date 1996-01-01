The Ideal Gas Law: Density Practice Problems
The air we breathe is composed of different gases. At near sea level (288.15 K), the density of air is approximately 2.7×1019 molecules/cm3. Calculate the air pressure in millimeters of mercury.
Calculate the density (in g/L) of a gas mixture at 37.5°C and 654 mmHg composed of 62.0% Kr(g) and 38.0% Cl2(g) by volume.
You have two 5 L sealed containers at 400 K: one contains 3.0 mol of Ar while the other contains 3.0 mol of HI. Which gas will have the higher density?
Arrange the following gas samples with respect to density when they all have the same temperature
At 663 mmHg and 315 K, the density of the gas mixture of nitrogen and oxygen is 0.976 g/L. Calculate the composition of the mixture by volume.
Shown below is a graph of d/P vs. P at 10 ºC, which should be constant at all pressures for an ideal gas. Explain why d/P vs. P is not a straight line. (d = density, P = pressure)
At 1.5 atm and 300 K, arrange the following gases by decreasing density: H2, Ne, C2H6.
Ammonia has hydrogen bonding among its molecules due to the high electronegativity of nitrogen. Due to the attractive forces, ammonia can be easily liquified.
A. How many moles of ammonia can a 15.0 L cylinder hold at 1.25 atm and 30 °C?
B. If liquid ammonia has a density of 0.682 g/mL, how many moles of it could the same cylinder hold?
C. Determine the ratio of the number of moles of liquid to the number of moles of gas contained in the same cylinder.
The following pressure-density data was obtained for an unknown gas at 60 °C.
Using this data, calculate the molar mass of the gas. Start by drawing a graph of d/P against P.
A sample of a gas is found to have a density of 1.457 g/L at 34.0 °C and 835 torr. What is the molar mass of the gas?
A sample of phosgene gas (COCl2) is kept at 850 torr and 35.0 °C. Determine its density.
At 36.9°C and 786 torr, a 67.0 mL sample of liquid pentane (density = 626 g/L) evaporated inside an empty tank. Calculate the volume of the tank.
A 57 L canister full of liquid oxygen is placed inside a 0.75 m x 1.30 m x 0.40 m box. At 30.0°C and 0.97 atm, what is the percent by volume of air displaced if all of the oxygen gas evaporates? (Assume the density of oxygen gas is 1.43 g/L)
What would be the pressure (in mmHg) of a sample of N2O gas if the gas has a density of 3.27 g/L at 315 K?
At 306 K and 2.1 atm, an amount of CO gas occupies a volume of 0.40 L. What will be the density of the CO gas if the pressure of the gas is lowered and its temperature is raised until its volume is 3.8 L.?
At 424°C and 65.0 kPa, the density of citronella, a mosquito repellant, is 1.73 g · L−1. Calculate the molar mass of citronella.
Consider a balloon filled with SF6 gas at 26°C until its volume reached 3.40 L and has pressure inside of 1.42 atm. The molar mass of SF6 is 146.06 g/mol.
a. What is the mass of SF6 inside the balloon?
b. What is the density of the SF6 inside the balloon?
c. Calculate the number of molecules of SF6 in the balloon.