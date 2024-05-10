Hydrogen Compounds Practice Problems
Consider the following hydrides of third-row elements, where the white spheres represent hydrogen:
Determine the compound with the highest melting point.
Consider the positions of the following elements in the periodic table:
Determine the element that would form the hydride with the lowest boiling point.
Consider the given binary hydrides, where the gray spheres indicate hydrogen and the green spheres indicate ions or atoms of other elements:
Label the binary hydrides as interstitial, ionic, or covalent.
Consider the given binary hydrides, where the gray spheres indicate hydrogen and the green spheres indicate ions or atoms of other elements:
What is the oxidation state of the hydrogen and the other element in the hydrides?
Which are possible structures for binary hydrides of second-period elements? Provide an electron-dot structure for each hydride and explain why the others are not possible.
Which of the following elements–Si, B, O, or N–will form a binary hydride with an empirical formula of H2X?
Identify the elements I, II, III, and IV in the periodic table below. Propose a formula for simplest hydride of each element identified.
Consider the molecular models below as proposed structures of hydrides of second-row elements. For each structure that is possible, identify the nonhydrogen atom and write the molecular formula.
For the compound listed below, does hydrogen exist as H+, H-, or as an H atom bound covalently?
CaH2
Determine whether the hydrogen from the following compound exists as H+, H-, or as an H atom bound covalently.
NaH
How does hydrogen exist in the below molecule: as H+, H-, or covalently bonded as an H atom?
HCl
For the given molecule below, does hydrogen exist as H+, H-, or as an H atom bound covalently?
H2S
Describe the physical properties of the following substances: PH3, CaH2, and ZrH1.9.
Does hydrogen, from the compound below, exist as H+, H-, or as an H atom bound covalently?
BeH2
At room temperature, which element would form a gaseous covalent hydride with the formula AH2?
A nonstoichiometric compound means that the atomic composition cannot be expressed as a ratio of small whole numbers. Its example is TiH1.7. True or False?
Hydrogen atoms occupy interstices between metal atoms in interstitial hydrides, making them mobile. True or False?